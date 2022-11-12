Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.34 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.04-$0.05 EPS.

Cloudflare Trading Up 13.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $6.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.73 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.84.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,920 shares of company stock worth $17,895,403. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $674,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

