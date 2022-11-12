Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.75-$0.85 EPS.

Clarivate Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 9,369,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The business had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

CLVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Clarivate by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.