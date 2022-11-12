Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Clarivate Price Performance

Clarivate stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 9,369,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,056,527. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder bought 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.