Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NICE by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Down 1.3 %

NICE opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.