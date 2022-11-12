China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the October 15th total of 51,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 342,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,532. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.