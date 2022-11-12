China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
China Shenhua Energy Price Performance
CSUAY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.78. 13,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,704. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.16. China Shenhua Energy has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.
About China Shenhua Energy
