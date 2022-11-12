Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.75.

CHE.UN opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.49%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

