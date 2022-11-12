Cerity Partners LLC Has $14.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,811 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $258,420,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.59. 8,577,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,730,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

