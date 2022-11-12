Cerity Partners LLC Buys 91,548 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 325.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,548 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $142.60. The stock had a trading volume of 304,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,006. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $199.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.07.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

