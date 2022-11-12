Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 87,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 155,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 225,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

