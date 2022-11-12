CEEK VR Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.59 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $82.15 million and $6.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,853.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009122 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00048068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00247734 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11147403 USD and is up 6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $6,187,427.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.