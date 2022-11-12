Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the October 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MTTRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.70) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

