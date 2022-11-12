CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of CBRE Group worth $426,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,869,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,129,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.83. 2,216,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,153. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

