CBET Token (CBET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.90

CBET Token (CBET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.39 million and approximately $2.90 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CBET Token has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00597149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.35 or 0.31104538 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000322 BTC.

CBET Token Token Profile

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. The official website for CBET Token is www.cbet.money. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBET Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBET Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

