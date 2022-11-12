Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($156.00) to €167.00 ($167.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of CZMWY stock traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.05. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $99.29 and a 1-year high of $230.43.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.