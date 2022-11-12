Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $14.51 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2021, its installed generating capacity is 161 megawatts. It also operates a transmission and distribution system, including 8 transformer substations with approximately 387 miles of overhead high-voltage, 53.8 miles of underground high-voltage, and 14 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

