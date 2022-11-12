Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Shares of Caribbean Utilities stock remained flat at $14.51 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
