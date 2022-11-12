Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$1.00 at Raymond James

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of CRDL opened at C$0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis.

