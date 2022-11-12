Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Price Target to $1.44

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.28 to $1.44 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acreage Trading Up 9.9 %

ACRDF stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

