Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $35.23.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 446,574 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,786,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,234 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
