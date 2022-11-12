Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.
NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. 169,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,505. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
