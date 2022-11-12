Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 million-$84.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.86 million.

Cambium Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.30. 169,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,505. The firm has a market cap of $602.77 million, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,718.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

