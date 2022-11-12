Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Head-To-Head Review

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 1.52 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.06

Risk & Volatility

Callitas Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Owlet.

Callitas Health has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owlet has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Callitas Health and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus target price of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 215.59%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Owlet N/A -148.55% -56.69%

Summary

Owlet beats Callitas Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

