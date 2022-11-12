California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,659 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,659 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $545,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,334,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $18.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.68. 2,422,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,956. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.33. The stock has a market cap of $211.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,514,190. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

