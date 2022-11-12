California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.26 Billion Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,389,436 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.38% of Walmart worth $1,263,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,423,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

