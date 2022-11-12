California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,283 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.49% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,042,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,271,513 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,883,901,000 after purchasing an additional 151,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

COST traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.47. 2,393,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $491.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

