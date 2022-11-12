California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.51% of International Business Machines worth $645,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

