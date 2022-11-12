Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.