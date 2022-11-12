Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,280. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
