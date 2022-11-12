Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Trading Up 29.4%

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) shot up 29.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 323,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 121,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Cadogan Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.51.

Cadogan Petroleum Company Profile



Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading

