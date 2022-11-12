Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Bank of America

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,341,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cactus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

