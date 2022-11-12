Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.29-$2.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Bruker Trading Up 0.7 %

Bruker stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 643,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Bruker has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $87.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

