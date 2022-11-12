Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$22.81

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:MI.UN opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.43 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$23.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

