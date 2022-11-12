Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 39.4% in the second quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $518.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $471.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

