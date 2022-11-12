Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Increased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 61,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,056,000 after buying an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 43,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.09. 2,672,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $209.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.