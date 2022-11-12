British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 897,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.3 %

About British American Tobacco

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. 4,800,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

