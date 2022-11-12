Bragg Gaming Group’s (BRAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. 26,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.
