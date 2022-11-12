Bragg Gaming Group’s (BRAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.03% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRAG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. 26,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,097. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

