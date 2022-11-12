Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. Maxim Group currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRAG. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 8.3 %

BRAG traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.31. 143,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$90.97 million and a P/E ratio of -8.81. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of C$4.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.39.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

