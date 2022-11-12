Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Brady were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady Increases Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Brady’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRC. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

