Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has raised its dividend by an average of 24.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 6.8 %

BAH opened at $103.70 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

