Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BCC stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 290,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.63. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 233,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 24.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,229,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

