BMO Capital Markets Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Target Price to C$10.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.22.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.98 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $74,566.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

