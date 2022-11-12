Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 38,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 265,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Blackrock Silver from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Blackrock Silver Company Profile

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

