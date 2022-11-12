BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after acquiring an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after acquiring an additional 687,026 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3,376.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 672,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 652,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.57. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,472,636 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

