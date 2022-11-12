BitShares (BTS) Price Tops $0.0079 on Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $23.72 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00019224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00006220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002645 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008458 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

