Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002944 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $75.96 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00236332 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00088107 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059903 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

