Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $124,255.54 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00120085 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00225139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00065671 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028820 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

