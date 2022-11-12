Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) versus LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of Bird Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Bird Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bird Global and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bird Global $205.14 million 0.60 -$196.33 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LiveWire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bird Global.

Bird Global has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bird Global and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bird Global -159.99% N/A -28.33% LiveWire Group N/A -21.54% 2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bird Global and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bird Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bird Global currently has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential upside of 622.38%. LiveWire Group has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.82%. Given Bird Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bird Global is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

Summary

Bird Global beats LiveWire Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

