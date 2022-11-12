Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $994.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.56 million. Bill.com also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.14 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.38. 2,649,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,606. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $345.55.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.10.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,692 shares of company stock valued at $27,589,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 74,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.