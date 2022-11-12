BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

