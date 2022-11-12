BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.16 billion-$18.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.18.
BCE Price Performance
BCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55.
BCE Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BCE
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BCE by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.