Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Battery Future Acquisition in the first quarter worth $248,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $12,611,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,363,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Battery Future Acquisition alerts:

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Battery Future Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Battery Future Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Battery Future Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battery Future Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.