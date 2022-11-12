Barclays Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $61.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock worth $1,545,108. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

