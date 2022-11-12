Barclays Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $148.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGA. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $132.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.36. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

